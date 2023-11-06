67°F
Crime

NHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash near Spring Mountain Road and I-15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2023 - 4:36 pm
 
Updated November 5, 2023 - 5:26 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist died in a crash, Nevada Highway Patrol said, while exiting Interstate 15 at Spring Mountain Road Sunday afternoon.

At around 3:15 p.m. a motorcycle was heading north on I-15 and entered the Spring Mountain westbound off-ramp. The motorcycle struck the barrier wall and was ejected onto Spring Mountain westbound travel lanes, according to NHP.

The man riding the motorcycle was taken to the hospital where he died.

NHP said all westbound lanes on Spring Mountain were closed. The Spring Mountain westbound off-ramp was closed along with Highland Drive to westbound Spring Mountain.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

