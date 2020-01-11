NHP names trooper who fired at murder suspect on I-15

The Nevada Highway Patrol identified the trooper who fired his rifle as Jared Ramm, who has been employed by the agency for nearly three years.

Police work the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting south of Primm on northbound Interstate 15 , Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the trooper who on Wednesday night fired shots at a murder suspect on Interstate 15 near the Nevada-California border.

Madison Adams, 27, of Tehachapi, California — a suspect in his mother’s death — died at the scene, California authorities said earlier this week. The incident and subsequent investigation led to a 20-hour closure of the interstate.

On Saturday morning, the Nevada Highway Patrol identified the trooper who fired his rifle as Jared Ramm, who has been employed by the agency for nearly three years and is assigned to the Primm District.

The statement did not indicate whether Ramm killed the suspect. On Thursday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said their deputies also opened fire.

Ramm has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the Nevada Highway Patrol statement said.

On Wednesday, two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to assist San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers, who were attempting to find a murder suspect on Interstate 15 near the Nevada-California border, according Saturday’s statement.

Officers found the vehicle and “upon contact, an exchange of gunfire ensued,” according to the statement. The other Nevada Highway Patrol trooper on scene did not fire any shots, the agency said.

San Bernardino deputies were searching for Adams after receiving notice from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office in California to be on the lookout for an “armed and dangerous murder suspect” driving a 2017 Nissan in the Baker, California, area.

Kern County authorities said officers found Adams’ mother, Guadalupe Adams, dead “with traumatic injuries” during a welfare check in the Tehachapi area, which is about 200 miles southwest of Primm.

