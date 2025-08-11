NHP seeking suspects who threw large rocks at freeway traffic in Henderson

Authorities are seeking the public’s help to identify suspects who they say threw rocks from a freeway overpass in Henderson, which resulted in serious injuries to two motorists.

The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol and Investigations Divisions, in coordination with the Henderson Police Department, responded to reports of individuals dropping or throwing large rocks from a pedestrian overpass Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, onto northbound U.S. Highway 95/Interstate 11, just north of the Railroad Pass Casino. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Authorities are seeking the public’s help to identify suspects who they say threw rocks from a freeway overpass in Henderson, which resulted in serious injuries to two motorists.

According to a news release Monday, the Nevada Highway Patrol and the Henderson Police Department responded just before 8:45 p.m. Sunday to reports of individuals “dropping or throwing large rocks” from a pedestrian overpass onto northbound Interstate 11, also known as U.S. Highway 95, just north of the Railroad Pass Casino Road.

By the time officers arrived, the suspects had fled the scene, police said. The release did not state how many suspects were being sought or provide a description of their appearance.

Two drivers suffered serious injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital, and four vehicles reportedly incurred damage. Police did not specify the condition of the motorists who were hospitalized.

The Nevada State Police Investigations Division is leading the investigation and asking members of the public to come forward with any information they may have, police said. Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is urged to call 702-668-3261 and can remain anonymous.

