NHP seeks witnesses to hit-and-run on Boulder Highway

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is asking the public to help locate witnesses to a hit-and-run crash that happened Thursday night in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Investigators are searching for a dark red or maroon mid-2000s model SUV involved in the crash. About 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the SUV was driving northbound on Boulder Highway north of Lamb Boulevard when it struck a woman crossing the road outside of a marked crosswalk.

After striking the woman, the SUV fled the scene without stopping. The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and is expected to survive, the Highway Patrol said Friday.

The Highway Patrol requested information from anyone who saw the SUV — which would have left front-end damage — prior to or after the crash. Investigators can be called at 702-486-4100, and anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

