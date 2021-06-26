NHP trooper snares wrong-way driver on US 95

A man suspected of driving under the influence and driving the wrong way on U.S. Highway 95 was apprehended by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The suspect's preliminary blood-alcohol content taken at the scene was .27%, more than three times the legal limit. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A man suspected of driving under the influence and the wrong way on U.S. Highway 95 was apprehended by the Nevada Highway Patrol early this week before endangering other motorists.

The NHP released dash camera video on Twitter on Friday showing the 11:30 p.m. Monday traffic stop. A silver or gray four-door Toyota sedan was traveling northbound in the southbound lane just north of the Rancho off-ramp, NHP spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said in an email.

A trooper used his vehicle to back up and block the suspect’s vehicle as he tried to leave the scene.

“Thanks to the quick actions taken by this State Trooper, multiple lives were possibly saved,” the tweet said.

The man faces charges that include driving under the influence, driving the wrong way, disobeying a traffic control device and driving without a license.

His blood-alcohol content was .27% in a preliminary breath test, Wellman said. That’s more than three times the legal limit.

Earlier this month, a 26-year-old man was arrested after a wrong-way crash on U.S. 95 in the same area that killed two people.

