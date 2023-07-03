102°F
Crime

Nissan SUV sought in fatal hit-and-run

By Mark Credico and Sabrina Schnur Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2023 - 11:25 pm
 
Updated July 3, 2023 - 9:14 am
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police on Monday were searching for an SUV and its driver suspected of fatally striking a pedestrian in the central valley.

The Nissan SUV struck a pedestrian while driving west around 9:15 p.m. Sunday on East Twain Avenue near South University Center Drive, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. The driver left after hitting the 43-year-old man .

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died.

In a statement Monday morning, Metro said they suspected the vehicle was a 2017-2019 gray Nissan Rogue or Murano.

“The vehicle will have damage to the front bumper, hood, and front windshield,” police wrote.

Anyone with information on the crash may call Metro at 702-828-3595.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

