NLV police release more details in crash that killed toddlers

Taeylr Wilmer, 3, and Rose Wilmer, 2, died after a crash in the 5000 block of Scott Robinson Boulevard on Dec. 11.

Police respond to the scene of a fatal crash in the 5000 block of North Scott Robinson Drive, near West Lone Mountain Road and Clayton Street in North Las Vegas, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (NLVPD)

Raenysha Washington (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Kaleah Sharelle Manning (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A makeshift memorial at the site of a deadly crash in the 5000 block of North Scott Robinson Drive, near West Lone Mountain Road and Clayton Street in North Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Two toddlers were killed and two adults were injured after their car struck a palm tree Sunday night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Taeylr and Rose Wilmer were killed in a crash Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Tavon Wilmer)

The aunt and mother of two toddlers sat slumped with heads down inside a van that crashed last week in North Las Vegas, killing both girls.

Body worn camera footage released Tuesday captured the harrowing moments when the first North Las Vegas Police Department officer arrived in the 5000 block of Scott Robinson Boulevard, north of West Lone Mountain Road, on Dec. 11 around 9:15 p.m.

“Oh, Jesus Christ,” the officer said to himself upon seeing the scene.

Taeylr Wilmer, 3, and Rose Wilmer, 2, were passengers in a 2004 Honda Odyssey driven by their aunt Kaleah Manning. Their mom Raenysha Washington was the front-seat passenger in the van.

Witnesses were yelling to the officer who then told them to leave the scene.

“There’s another child over there that’s breathing,” the officer said to medical personnel who arrived on the scene.

Manning and Washington remained seated during the video with their heads down. Washington was motionless but Manning lifted her head and spoke to the officer.

“I tried to turn. The power steering is messed up,” Manning said.

The officer responded by saying “Whatever.”

Manning appeared in court Tuesday. She faces three counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm or death. She is accused of driving with a suspended license and having no proof of insurance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

