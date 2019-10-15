No bomb found after threat made at Las Vegas outlet mall

The threat at the mall, 7400 Las Vegas Blvd. South, was first reported about noon Tuesday to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas Premium Outlets South (Google)

Las Vegas police did not find any suspicious items Tuesday during their investigation into a bomb threat at the Las Vegas Premium Outlets South, according to a spokesman.

The threat at the mall, 7400 Las Vegas Blvd. South, was reported about noon to the Metropolitan Police Department after a person had called in the threat to several news outlets in the Las Vegas Valley, according to spokesman Larry Hadfield.

Officers did a sweep through the mall but did not locate any suspicious items, Hadfield said.

Metro did not release further information Tuesday, including whether investigators had identified or located the person who made the threat.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.