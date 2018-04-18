No injuries in shooting, robbery at central Las Vegas bank

Officers were called to Bank of America, 4080 Spring Mountain Road, just before 4:15 p.m., police said.

(Google)

No injuries were reported in a shooting during a robbery Tuesday afternoon at a central valley bank, Las Vegas police said.

Someone reported that a man came into the bank wearing a black jacket and mask, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said. A caller reported hearing gunshots.

The man fled the bank, but no additional details were immediately available.

4080 Spring Mountain Road Las Vegas, Nevada