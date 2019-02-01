No new details released in Nevada boarding school investigation

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has not disclosed further details regarding an “ongoing child abuse investigation” at a private boarding school in Amargosa Valley.

Northwest Academy in Amargosa Valley, Nevada (Google)

In a brief statement Thursday night, the Sheriff’s Office announced the existence of an investigation into Northwest Academy, 1472 S. Highway 373, but provided no other details.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman David Boruchowitz said the agency would release further information Friday morning, but that did not happen. Calls to Boruchowitz Friday afternoon were not returned.

According to its website, the academy is a private boarding school near the California-Nevada border for “troubled teens and at-risk adolescents,” and is monitored and licensed by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

On Friday, officials with the Department of Health and Human Services said they were legally barred from commenting on the investigation.

The department last inspected the facility during a routine visit on Sep. 7, said Paul Shubert, bureau chief for the state’s Health Care Quality and Compliance division. During the inspection, the facility was cited for failing to meet documentation requirements for staff training and background checks, issues Shubert said were typical for child care facilities.

The boarding school also was cited for structural issues, including a broken fence door and a hole in a girl’s dorm wall, Shubert said. The school provided documentation showing it addressed those issues by Sep. 21.

Margot Chappel, deputy administrator for regulatory and planning services for the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, said she received notice of the investigation Tuesday from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

