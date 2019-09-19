No one found in Las Vegas condo after 911 report of ‘screaming’

A police spokesman said officers were preparing to do a welfare check at the condo, near Alexander Roud between the 215 Beltway and North Rainbow Boulevard.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle.

Las Vegas police didn’t find anyone in a northwest valley condo they’d surrounded around midday Thursday after dispatchers received a 911 call of “someone screaming.”

Police said the call, which officers tracked to a condominium complex on the 4000 block of Cape Sand Drive, came in just before noon.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said the call “might have been someone messing around.”

Police were still on the scene investigating, but OcampoGomez said that as of 2 p.m., no victims or suspects had been found in the condo, near Alexander Roud between the 215 Beltway and North Rainbow Boulevard.

Police said there were no major road closures, but that a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was positioned on the Beltway as a precaution because the complex backs up to the highway.

