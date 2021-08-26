Noose hung from beam at Sphere construction site; MSG investigating

The discovery of a noose hanging from a steel beam at the MSG Sphere at The Venetian construction site has spurred an investigation by the company and local authorities.

Construction is underway on MSG Sphere at The Venetian, on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The builders of the MSG Sphere at The Venetian have launched an investigation into the discovery of a noose hanging from a steel beam at the construction site.

A representative of New York-based MSG Entertainment Corp. said Thursday the company “is aggressively pursuing this matter” and that it has a zero-tolerance policy for harmful and racist actions.

“Our first priority is the safety and welfare of everyone on our construction site,” an MSG Entertainment statement issued Thursday said. “This disgusting and vile act is completely unacceptable, and we are working with local authorities to identify who is responsible so that appropriate action can be taken. We will reinforce our policy of zero tolerance for harassment of any kind — including racist and harmful actions such as this.”

Company officials gave no further information about when the noose was discovered, what agencies are leading the investigation and whether surveillance cameras may have captured images of who put the noose in place.

The Sphere is a $1.9 billion, 17,500-seat entertainment venue being built east of the Sands Expo and Convention Center that is expected to be complete in 2023. MSG Entertainment is developing the project with Las Vegas Sands Corp.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., which operates The Venetian and the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.