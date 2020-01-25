North Las Vegas couple arrested after infant found dead in dumpster

North Las Vegas police have arrested a man and woman after their 3-month-old infant was found dead Sunday in a dumpster on the 2500 block of Carroll Street.

Raul Ramos, left, and Adriana Hernandez (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Raul Ramos (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Adriana Hernandez (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police have arrested a mother and father after their 3-month-old baby was found dead in a dumpster on Sunday.

The mother and father, 32-year-old Adriana Hernandez and 52-year-old Raul Ramos, face three counts each of child abuse or neglect and one count each of destroying or concealing evidence, according to an email the North Las Vegas Police Department sent Friday afternoon.

They were arrested Friday on the 2200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North.

The infant was found after officers were called about 9 a.m. Sunday to the 2500 block of Carroll Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard north, police spokesman Eric Leavitt has said.

