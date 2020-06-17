North Las Vegas dentist indicted on tax charges

A Las Vegas dentist has been indicted on charges that he failed to pay payroll taxes, file a tax return and pay income taxes, the Department of Justice said Wednesday.

A North Las Vegas dentist has been indicted on charges that he failed to pay payroll taxes, file a tax return and pay income taxes, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Between 2013 and 2014, Timothy Wilson, who owned and operated Starsmiles Children’s Dentistry LLC in North Las Vegas, is accused of withholding payroll taxes from his employees and not paying more than $85,000 in withheld taxes to the IRS, according to a news release.

Prosecutors said Wilson also did not file a tax return for 2014 and did not pay more than $100,000 in taxes that he owed for 2013 through 2018.

Wilson’s attorney, Chris Rasmussen, said the dentist, who now works in Arizona, has filed for bankruptcy.

“He hasn’t defrauded the IRS; he just needs more time to pay,” Rasmussen said. “He’s not willfully not paying. He doesn’t have any money. He’s not trying to cheat anybody.”

Wilson faces up to five years in prison for one count of willful failure to pay payroll taxes and one year in prison for each of two counts of willful failure to file a tax returns or pay taxes.

