North Las Vegas fire investigators seek help solving arsons

The North Las Vegas Fire Department is looking for a person linked to a string of dumpster arsons this week.

Investigators are searching for a man in connection with several dumpster fires set near commercial buildings along Craig Road from Commerce Street to Martin Luther King Boulevard on Sunday, July 19, 2020, and Monday, July 20, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (North Las Vegas Fire Department)

Fire crews responded to seven fires in the rear of commercial buildings along Craig Road from Commerce Street to Martin Luther King Boulevard during a two-hour period Sunday and four more in the same area Monday, the department said in a statement.

The fires were set in dumpsters near the buildings and caused significant damage to the dumpster enclosures and limited damage to the nearby buildings, the department said.

Security footage from the area showed a “male subject” setting a dumpster on fire with a small propane torch, the statement said.

“These fires could have resulted in very serious property damage, injury, or death,” Fire Chief Joseph Calhoun said in a statement. “A simple dumpster fire near a building can rapidly and easily extend inside an adjacent building, so we take the actions of this suspect very seriously.”

Anyone with information may contact Jeff Lomprey, the department’s arson investigator, at 702-633-1102 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

