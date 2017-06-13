North Las Vegas man accused of attacking girlfriend who declined selfie

(Thinkstock)

A North Las Vegas man was arrested on assault and attempted murder charges after attacking his girlfriend when she refused to take a photo with him, police said.

The North Las Vegas Police Department responded to calls about 5 p.m. June 1 reporting that Dasean Williams, 19, hit, choked and threatened his girlfriend with a gun.

The victim told officers that Williams, whom she had been dating for 18 months, became enraged when she declined to pose for a selfie photo with him.

Williams pushed her against the wall and slapped her face, according to his arrest report. Then, when she ran upstairs to hide, he broke into the room and punched and kicked her, then pointed a handgun at her forehead and threatened to kill her. He left briefly, then returned and choked her until she nearly lost consciousness, she said.

Williams was later found by police on the 4400 block of East Azure Avenue and denied the allegations. But after police found a handgun nearby matching the victim’s description, he acknowledged the gun was his.

His girlfriend’s injuries also were consistent with the story she told police.

Williams is due in court June 23 to face charges of domestic battery by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of stolen property, burglary and attempted murder.

