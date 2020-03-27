North Las Vegas man accused of injuring an infant twice in 5 years

A North Las Vegas man is charged with seriously injuring an infant in his care for the second time in five years, according to North Las Vegas police.

Jason Broome (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Jason K. Broome, 26, was arrested this week by North Las Vegas police on two felony charges of child abuse-neglect. An arrest report for Broome says police were called to an area hospital on Feb. 25 for a report of an injured 4-month-old boy. Medical inspection showed Broome’s son “had hemorrhaging in both eyes, which was consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome,” a police investigator wrote in the report.

The infant was diagnosed with two frontal lobe brain bleeds, police said.

Broome and the child’s mother told police the baby fell on the ground while giving the child a bath.

“Since the parents’ story didn’t make any sense and was suspicious, the ER staff decided to call police and Child Protective Services,” police wrote.

Mother mentioned prior event

Further investigation showed the mother of the child told police she did not trust Broome in caring for the baby because of a prior incident in which Broome was babysitting the child in November. When she came home in November, she noticed the baby had two bruises on his temples. That day Broome had texted the woman about the baby saying the baby is “more pissed because I’m not playing his game.”

“Jason then wrote about going to the store and getting Mike’s Hard Lemonade,” an arrest report states. “After, he stated, ‘Fine then. Be that way. I put lemonade in his bottle’ with a smiling face emoji.”

Broome was asked about the apparent bruises on the baby’s temples.

“Jason advised that he held (the baby) by his temples to hold up as he gave him a bath,” police wrote. “As a result, (the baby) had a bruise on his temple from behind held by him.”

2014 arrest in N. Carolina, charges dropped

An arrest report states Broome told police he was previously stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and that he’d previously been arrested there on a child neglect charge in 2014. Police said in that incident in North Carolina Broome’s then 3-month-old daughter suffered “the same injuries” as Broome’s son in North Las Vegas.

“Jason then said that the charges did not stick and he was released,” police wrote of the North Carolina case. “Jason’s daughter was removed from the home and he lost all parental rights to her.”

Police said the similarities in the cases were evident and demonstrated “recurrent acts of abuse towards his biological children.”

There was some discrepancy in the police report as to when the North Las Vegas child was injured. Police said they were called to the hospital in February to investigate the baby’s injuries, but later in the arrest report police said Broome told them of caring for the infant in March, and Justice Court records indicate the date of the alleged offense was March 18.

Broome was housed at the Clark County Detention Center as of Friday morning. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April.

