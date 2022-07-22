105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Crime

North Las Vegas man arrested, accused of driving 106 in 35 mph zone

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2022 - 11:03 am
 
Updated July 22, 2022 - 11:16 am
Jeffery Hair (Metropolitan Police Department)
Jeffery Hair (Metropolitan Police Department)

North Las Vegas police have released the name of a man who received a reckless driving citation during a July 15 traffic stop, then was arrested a short time later when police said he was driving 106 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said Jeffery Hair, 36, of North Las Vegas initially was stopped at 8:22 p.m. in a red Chevrolet Camaro. Hair was issued a reckless driving citation when an officer said he was driving 73 mph in a 35 mph zone at Lake Mead Boulevard and McDaniel Street.

“Less than 2 minutes from the Officer clearing the stop officers stopped him at 5th, just south of Brooks, for going 106 in a 35 mph zone,” Cuevas wrote in a text.

Cuevas said Hair then was arrested and his car was towed. The arrest unfolded during a multi-jurisdictional Joining Forces speed enforcement event.

Hair is identified in North Las Vegas Municipal Court records by the first name of Jeffrey. He is scheduled for an arraignment on Aug. 15 on a misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Local scores $100K win on video poker machine
Local scores $100K win on video poker machine
2
2-year-old shot, father killed in backyard dispute, report says
2-year-old shot, father killed in backyard dispute, report says
3
Station Casinos buys 126 acres south of Strip
Station Casinos buys 126 acres south of Strip
4
Puppy rescued from car at Strip casino in triple-digit heat
Puppy rescued from car at Strip casino in triple-digit heat
5
Process, detailed-driven Raiders report to training camp
Process, detailed-driven Raiders report to training camp
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST