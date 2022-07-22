North Las Vegas man arrested, accused of driving 106 in 35 mph zone

Police said the man initially received a reckless driving citation, then was caught driving 106 mph in a 35 mph zone.

North Las Vegas police have released the name of a man who received a reckless driving citation during a July 15 traffic stop, then was arrested a short time later when police said he was driving 106 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said Jeffery Hair, 36, of North Las Vegas initially was stopped at 8:22 p.m. in a red Chevrolet Camaro. Hair was issued a reckless driving citation when an officer said he was driving 73 mph in a 35 mph zone at Lake Mead Boulevard and McDaniel Street.

“Less than 2 minutes from the Officer clearing the stop officers stopped him at 5th, just south of Brooks, for going 106 in a 35 mph zone,” Cuevas wrote in a text.

Cuevas said Hair then was arrested and his car was towed. The arrest unfolded during a multi-jurisdictional Joining Forces speed enforcement event.

Hair is identified in North Las Vegas Municipal Court records by the first name of Jeffrey. He is scheduled for an arraignment on Aug. 15 on a misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

