North Las Vegas man sentenced to prison after committing $1.1M COVID-19 relief fraud

Jaquari Davonte Woodward submitted at least 56 fraudulent applications for Paycheck Protection Program loan applications that totaled $1.1 million.

FILE - A portion of a Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program Borrower Application Form is seen in Washington on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Wayne Partlow, File)

A North Las Vegas man was sentenced to 19 months in prison after submitted dozens of fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan applications totaling $1.1 million.

Jaquari Davonte Woodward, 25, began advertising on social media that he would do fraudulent PPP loan applications after he successfully received $20,833 in fraudulent funds for himself — the maximum amount available, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

“Woodward provided false financial information, often for fake companies or companies which did not exist during the qualifying time period, and he created fictitious IRS Form 1040 Schedules C,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a news release.

At least 56 applications were submitted between March 2021 and October 2021 by Woodward. He pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May 2023.

Woodward was also ordered to pay $1,264,252.02 in restitution to PPP lenders and the Small Business Administration, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.