North Las Vegas man surrenders after fatal Texas crash

A North Las Vegas man wanted for murder in New Braunfels, Texas, following a fatal crash on Wednesday has been taken into custody, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.

Austin Taylor Meade (New Braunfels Police Department/Facebook)

About 10:30 a.m. Friday, 26-year old Austin Taylor Meade was taken into custody without incident when he turned himself in to the Austin Police Department.

According to the New Braunfels Police Department’s website, Meade is accused of stealing a work truck from a company in San Antonio on Wednesday and driving to an apartment complex in New Braunfels.

When officers arrived, Meade fled the apartment complex parking lot at “a high rate of speed,” the website said. He is accused of running a stop sign and colliding with a silver Ford Edge, killing 39-year-old New Braunfels resident Amber Rachelle Williams.

Police said he fled to a nearby park, where he flagged down a vehicle and asked for a ride.

The female driver gave him a ride to her home. Meade is accused of threatening the woman with a kitchen knife in her home and taking the keys to her vehicle. Police said he fled in her car.

His bond has been set at $1 million.