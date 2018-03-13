North Las Vegas man with assault rifles arrested in Arizona

Jorge Eduardo Pantoja-Aldaz, 24, who was arrested after a trooper found five AK-47 rifles in his rental car, is being held at the Pima County Jail in Tucson, Arizona, on gun trafficking charges. Bail was set at $10,000.

The Nevada man arrested last week in Arizona after he was found with five AK-47 assault rifles in his rental vehicle is from North Las Vegas.

Jorge Eduardo Pantoja-Aldaz, 24, is being held at the Pima County Jail in Tucson, Arizona, where he faces gun trafficking charges. Bail was set at $10,000.

Pantoja-Aldaz was taken into custody on March 7 by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper after a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Marana, northwest of Tucson, according to the department. Authorities said the arresting trooper is participating in Operation Stonegarden, a Department of Homeland Security program that grants funds to law enforcement agencies to strengthen border security throughout the United States.

Five AK-47 assault rifles and a small amount of cocaine were seized during the traffic stop. Authorities said the case has been turned over to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Pantoja-Aldaz does not appear to have a criminal history in Clark County, district court records show.

