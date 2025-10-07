78°F
North Las Vegas middle school student has died, district announces

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2025 - 6:11 pm
 
Updated October 6, 2025 - 6:22 pm

The Clark County School District announced the death of a student at Smith Middle School in North Las Vegas on Monday.

The announcement comes three days after a 12-year-old boy was struck while walking to the middle school in a suspected hit-and-run DUI crash.

In a statement, CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert said the district was “deeply saddened by the tragic loss” of the student. The district is offering support services to students and staff impacted by the incident, including counselors who will be on-site at the middle school, according to the statement.

The district’s statement did not name the student or directly connect it with the Friday crash, but added: “As a community, we need to come together and send the message that we will not tolerate impaired driving.”

The Clark County coroner’s office couldn’t immediately be reached to confirm the child’s identity.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested Oh’Ryan Brooks, 27, at an apartment complex on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit-and-run. Police said Brooks was driving a 2019 Mitsubishi SUV when he allegedly struck the boy, throwing him into a fence.

Brooks made an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Saturday, where bail was set at $250,000. Clark County prosecutor Chrispher Laurent said Saturday that Brooks had admitted to “vapion prior to and after” the crash.

Brooks on Saturday was appointed a public defender. He remained in custody at the Clark County detention center as of Monday, according to online records.

Brooks is scheduled to make another appearance 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to online overview for his case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

