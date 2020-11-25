North Las Vegas officer arrested on suspicion of DUI

A North Las Vegas police officer was arrested Sunday on suspicion of DUI and injury to other property, officials confirmed Wednesday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A North Las Vegas police officer was arrested this week on suspicion of DUI, officials said.

Officer Israel Molina was arrested Sunday on suspicion of DUI and injury to other property, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas confirmed Wednesday.

It was unclear where Molina was arrested, and the department on Wednesday morning did not immediately respond to follow up questions.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.