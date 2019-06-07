North Las Vegas police arrest 28-year-old in ‘brazen burglary’

North Las Vegas police on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with burlgary at a Walmart Supercenter.

North Las Vegas police arrested a suspect in connection with a burglary at a Walmart in April. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Kevin Smith (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with what police called a “brazen burglary” in April.

Kevin Smith was booked into the Las Vegas City Jail on charges of burglary and grand larceny, according to a Thursday news release.

Around 8 p.m. on April 19, North Las Vegas police responded to a call at the Walmart Supercenter at 6464 N. Decatur Blvd. in reference to a burglary.

The suspect walked behind the counter of the automotive department and pried open two cash registers, police said. The suspect stole about $800 and fled through the front doors of the store.