North Las Vegas police, DEA seize more than 70 pounds of meth

North Las Vegas police and the Drug Enforcement Administration reported on Thursday that they had seized more than 70 pounds of methamphetamine and made multiple arrests.
Police reported the bust was made near Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road.
Neither North Las Vegas nor the DEA provided any more information.
North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt said more details will be released after the investigation is complete.
“They’ve made arrests but they’re not done with it yet,” he said.
