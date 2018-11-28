North Las Vegas police investigate 1-year-old girl’s death

North Las Vegas police said they are investigating the October death of a 1-year-old girl.

Honesty Myers died on Oct. 29 at University Medical Center’s pediatrics unit, where she was hospitalized in critical condition the previous day. She was 1 year and 9 months old, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Shortly after 3:20 a.m. on Oct. 28, North Las Vegas police were notified of an unresponsive child who was not breathing in an apartment complex on the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue, according to police spokesman Eric Leavitt.

It was not clear who made the 911 call, but Leavitt said Honesty’s parents were present.

No arrests had been made in the girl’s death as of Wednesday, but Leavitt said any charges in the case will be determined once the coroner’s office releases Honesty’s cause and manner of death, which could take up to a year to determine.

“Everyone involved is being cooperative,” the spokesman added.

Leavitt said he could not provide further details regarding the case, but according to a Clark County Department of Family Services report, “there were reported concerns regarding the circumstances surrounding the child’s condition.”

The same report shows that Honesty’s family has been investigated at least once by Child Protective Services.

In May 2016, the agency received a report alleging neglect, but the allegation was ultimately found unsubstantiated, the report said.

Honesty’s death marked the 31st child fatality investigated this year by the Department of Family Services, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

