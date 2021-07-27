North Las Vegas police investigate bomb threat to grocery store

North Las Vegas police are investigating a bomb threat to a Smith’s grocery store on Monday evening.

Spokesman Alexander Cuevas said police received a call reporting the threat around 5:30 p.m. and officers were at the Smith’s, located at 2255 East Centennial Parkway, to investigate the threat’s credibility as of 6:45 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.