North Las Vegas police investigate death of 2-month-old boy

North Las Vegas police are investigating the death of an infant reported last month.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Xaden Jackson was not yet 3-months-old when he was pronounced dead Sept. 27 at a local hospital, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The baby’s cause and manner of death are still pending.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas confirmed Thursday that police are investigating the death but could not provide further information, citing an open investigation.

A Department of Family Services report regarding the infant’s death said he was found unresponsive at a North Las Vegas home and died shortly after being taken to the hospital.

Child Protective Services had received an allegation of abuse in February, five months before Jackson was born, but the allegation was found unsubstantiated.

The allegation was related to “contact(s) with the child who is the subject of this disclosure or a member of that child’s family or household that is related to the fatality.”

