71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Crime

North Las Vegas police investigate death of 2-month-old boy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2020 - 7:50 pm
 

North Las Vegas police are investigating the death of an infant reported last month.

Xaden Jackson was not yet 3-months-old when he was pronounced dead Sept. 27 at a local hospital, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The baby’s cause and manner of death are still pending.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas confirmed Thursday that police are investigating the death but could not provide further information, citing an open investigation.

A Department of Family Services report regarding the infant’s death said he was found unresponsive at a North Las Vegas home and died shortly after being taken to the hospital.

Child Protective Services had received an allegation of abuse in February, five months before Jackson was born, but the allegation was found unsubstantiated.

The allegation was related to “contact(s) with the child who is the subject of this disclosure or a member of that child’s family or household that is related to the fatality.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Circa, downtown Las Vegas’ newest resort, an early look — VIDEO
Circa, downtown Las Vegas’ newest resort, an early look — VIDEO
2
Lawsuit: ‘Frat boy’ culture at Topgolf protected a sexual predator
Lawsuit: ‘Frat boy’ culture at Topgolf protected a sexual predator
3
Luring suspect arrested after teens confront him at Henderson store
Luring suspect arrested after teens confront him at Henderson store
4
Raiders working with Johnathan Abram to control his aggression
Raiders working with Johnathan Abram to control his aggression
5
Casino floors could change forever, thanks to social distancing
Casino floors could change forever, thanks to social distancing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST