86°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Crime

North Las Vegas police investigating armed barricade

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2020 - 2:52 pm
 

North Las Vegas police are investigating an armed barricade Thursday afternoon.

A suspect is barricaded in the 4300 block of Yorkwood Drive, police said. The department’s Crisis Negotiation Team is at the scene, along with detectives and SWAT.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information can contact police at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
2
Nevada’s 6 electoral votes may determine Trump-Biden race
Nevada’s 6 electoral votes may determine Trump-Biden race
3
Trump campaign plans Thursday morning announcement in Las Vegas
Trump campaign plans Thursday morning announcement in Las Vegas
4
Police: Man shot by officers in Henderson held gun to boy’s head
Police: Man shot by officers in Henderson held gun to boy’s head
5
Biden maintains his lead in Nevada; vote counting continues
Biden maintains his lead in Nevada; vote counting continues
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST