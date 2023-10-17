North Las Vegas police make child abuse arrest, seek possible victims

North Las Vegas police are investigating if there are possibly more victims.

James Michael Manning (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A physical education teacher has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of child abuse involving an elementary school student.

North Las Vegas police are trying to find out if there are more victims.

Police arrested James Michael Manning, 47, on three counts of child abuse on Monday. He was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center.

Manning was recently employed as a physical education teacher at Legacy Traditional School, 5024 Valley Drive.

Anyone who may have been a victim or has information about the crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

