88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

North Las Vegas police make child abuse arrest, seek possible victims

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2023 - 4:17 pm
 
Updated October 17, 2023 - 5:11 pm
James Michael Manning (North Las Vegas Police Department)
James Michael Manning (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A physical education teacher has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of child abuse involving an elementary school student.

North Las Vegas police are trying to find out if there are more victims.

Police arrested James Michael Manning, 47, on three counts of child abuse on Monday. He was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center.

Manning was recently employed as a physical education teacher at Legacy Traditional School, 5024 Valley Drive.

Anyone who may have been a victim or has information about the crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend room rates continue to fall
Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend room rates continue to fall
2
Station Casinos bettor needs ‘MNF’ winner to turn $250 into $200K
Station Casinos bettor needs ‘MNF’ winner to turn $250 into $200K
3
Meet the man who might be making the best pizza in Vegas
Meet the man who might be making the best pizza in Vegas
4
‘This is where the killer stood and slaughtered the children’
‘This is where the killer stood and slaughtered the children’
5
CARTOONS: Biden finally found a wall he supports
CARTOONS: Biden finally found a wall he supports
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Suspect in downtown Las Vegas homicide in custody
Suspect in downtown Las Vegas homicide in custody
North Las Vegas detectives investigate fatal shooting
North Las Vegas detectives investigate fatal shooting
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal North Las Vegas shooting
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal North Las Vegas shooting
Two men shot, one dead, in North Las Vegas apartment
Two men shot, one dead, in North Las Vegas apartment
Man shot and killed after downtown Las Vegas altercation
Man shot and killed after downtown Las Vegas altercation
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting east of Strip
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting east of Strip