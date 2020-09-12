North Las Vegas police officer arrested on battery charges

A North Las Vegas police officer was arrested Thursday on battery charges after he was found to have used excessive force during an arrest, according to a statement from the North Las Vegas Police Department Friday night.

Spencer Kinney (NLVPD)

Spencer Kinney resigned from his position as a North Las Vegas police officer June 24 after two other officers alerted their supervisor to potential improper conduct during an arrest, the Police Department said in the statement.

“Kinney resigned before the investigation could be concluded. The Department took swift action, investigated thoroughly and recommended the following charges to the Clark County District Attorney’s office: Battery with Substantial Bodily Harm, Oppression Under Color of Office, and False Report by Public Officer,” the statement said. “The North Las Vegas Police Department is committed to upholding justice and the law, and the Department denounces any use of excessive force. Kinney’s alleged actions are unacceptable and are contrary to how the NLVPD trains its officers.”

The person Kinney arrested was being held on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of meth, mistreating a police animal, resisting an officer and obstructing. The arrest was conducted April 24, according to court records and body-camera footage from the department.

In a minute of body-camera footage released Friday night, Kinney can be seen dragging the suspect after picking him up off the ground and moving him.

Kinney has been with the department since 2017, according to public payroll data.

He was charged Thursday, according to court documents, and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

