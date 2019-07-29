North Las Vegas police recruit arrested on DUI charge

On Friday, a 26-year-old North Las Vegas police recruit became the second member of the North Las Vegas Police Department to be arrested on a DUI charge in the span of a week.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A North Las Vegas police recruit was arrested on a DUI charge on Friday morning, a city official confirmed Sunday.

Anna Gallagher, 26, backed her vehicle into another vehicle in a private parking lot somewhere in the valley about 1:45 a.m. Friday, North Las Vegas Chief of Staff Delen Goldberg said. Members of the multiagency DUI Strike Team arrived and tested Gallagher for DUI, and she was arrested on the charge, state Department of Public Safety spokesman Andrew Bennett said.

Her DUI arrest marked the second out of the North Las Vegas Police Department in the span of a week.

The Nevada Highway Patrol picked up Assistant Chief Clinton Ryan on a DUI charge last Sunday after he told a trooper he consumed three or four beers and refused to take a sobriety test. He resigned from his position on Wednesday.

“There is zero tolerance in the department for this type of behavior,” police Chief Pamela Ojeda said in a statement. “It will be dealt with swiftly and appropriately, and we will be aggressively addressing it department-wide.”

Nobody was injured in Friday’s crash, which Goldberg described as “more of a fender bender.” Goldberg said she was unsure of the arresting location but that it was outside North Las Vegas.

Gallagher, considered a probational officer, is enrolled in the second academy required by North Las Vegas police to eventually join their ranks as a full-fledged officer, Goldberg said.

She faces charges of DUI and possession of a gun while under the influence, according to court records.

Gallagher spent the rest of Friday morning in the Clark County Detention Center, Goldberg said. Court records show that she was released on her own recognizance later that day. No attorney is listed in the records.

She is on administrative leave from the academy, and internal affairs is investigating.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.