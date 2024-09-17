North Las Vegas police search for driver in hit-and-run crash

North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a driver who authorities say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a driver authorities say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 1:40 a.m. Monday near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Craig Road.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed a van was traveling east in the third travel lane of Craig Road approaching Martin Luther King Boulevard while the pedestrian was crossing southbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard across Craig Road.

The pedestrian was inside of a marked crosswalk when the van’s front end struck the person, police said.

“At this time, it is unknown who had the light,” authorities noted in a news release.

Police said the driver of the van exited the vehicle and walked toward the pedestrian. However, the driver then re-entered his vehicle and fled east on Craig Road.

Based on debris left at the scene, North Las Vegas traffic investigators believe the van is possibly a 2013-2018 Nissan NV 200.

Anyone who may have information on the crash is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.