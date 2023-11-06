81°F
Crime

North Las Vegas substitute teacher told sixth graders to kiss, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2023 - 3:20 pm
 
Rasheda Rose (North Las Vegas Police Department)
A North Las Vegas substitute teacher facing child abuse charges encouraged two sixth grade students to kiss each other in front of their classmates, police said in a report released Monday.

Several students at Legacy Traditional School, near Valley Drive and Washburn Road, reported that their substitute teacher Rasheda Rose, 29, had made inappropriate comments in class on Oct. 10. These included asking students if they were dating and telling two students to kiss each other in front of the class, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department arrest report.

Students showed police video and audio recordings of Rose that captured her saying, “What happens in Ms. Rose’s classroom, stays in Ms. Rose’s classroom.”

Rose started working for Scoot Education, a temporary hiring agency, on Oct. 3, according to the report, and police said in a statement announcing Rose’s arrest that she was removed from her teaching duties and placed on leave.

A parent of one of the children allegedly forced to kiss in front of the class told police that her child was being teased and bullied by other students and that she intended to take the child out of the school.

Court records show Rose was charged with two counts of felony child abuse and is due in court on Jan. 8. Her attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

