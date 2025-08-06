North Las Vegas SWAT raids central valley business
Officers responded to the area of Dean Martin Drive and West Post Road to “conduct an investigation,” according to a department public information officer.
The North Las Vegas Police Department’s SWAT team forced entry into a Central Valley business on Wednesday while serving a warrant.
According to an emailed statement from one of the department’s public information officers, Djuan Muldrew, officers responded to the area of Dean Martin Drive and West Post Road to “conduct an investigation.”
Muldrew did not provide any additional details about the incident. Though employees working in the plaza, located in the 6200 block of Dean Martin Drive, reported being on lockdown after they heard loud “booms” early that morning.
At the scene, SWAT officers deployed robots and dogs into a unit marked with a sign above the entrance that said “Glass Vegas.” The business’s website indicates that the space housed a glass and mirror store. Efforts to reach a representative with Glass Vegas LLC were unsuccessful.
By 2 p.m., most patrol and SWAT vehicles had vacated the business parking lot, permitting other employees and patrons in adjacent units of the complex to leave as well.
An officer then confirmed that a suspect would not be coming out.
