Northeast Las Vegas barricade with sword-yielding man ends

A sword-wielding man who broke into his estranged wife’s house Monday night was arrested after barricading himself in the northeast valley home for eight hours, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called just before 5:50 p.m. to the 3300 block of Durham Avenue, near Pecos Road and Owens Avenue, after two women who live at the house saw a sliding glass door broken, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

One woman’s 25-year-old estranged husband was in the kitchen with a shotgun and a sword, Gordon said. The women called police and left the home.

Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer initially said the man broke into the home to retrieve property.

After more than two hours of trying to negotiate with the man, Metro’s SWAT team responded. The barricaded ended about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after police and K9 units took the man into custody, Gordon said.

Residents of about nine homes were either evacuated or given the opportunity to evacuate to a nearby elementary school, Gordon said.

