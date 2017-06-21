ad-fullscreen
Crime

Northern Nevada inmate found dead

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2017 - 5:40 pm
 

An inmate at the Northern Nevada Correctional Facility in Carson City died Monday.

Duke Fredrick Cranford, 63, died at about 3:45 p.m. at the medical facility located inside the prison, according to a news release from the Nevada Department of Corrections.

He was serving a double life sentence since July 14, 1977, for charges including first-degree murder, battery on a police officer and battery by prisoner, among other charges.

The Carson City sheriff’s office coroner had not determined the cause and manner of death as of Tuesday evening.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
Local Spotlight
Crime Video
