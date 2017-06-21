Northern Nevada inmate found dead

Duke Fredrick Cranford, 63 (Nevada Department of Corrections)

An inmate at the Northern Nevada Correctional Facility in Carson City died Monday.

Duke Fredrick Cranford, 63, died at about 3:45 p.m. at the medical facility located inside the prison, according to a news release from the Nevada Department of Corrections.

He was serving a double life sentence since July 14, 1977, for charges including first-degree murder, battery on a police officer and battery by prisoner, among other charges.

The Carson City sheriff’s office coroner had not determined the cause and manner of death as of Tuesday evening.

