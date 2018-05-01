Northern Nevada inmate recaptured after leaving work camp

Billy Joe Williamson II, a 28-year-old minimum-security inmate, was found walking near a highway in Northern Nevada about noon, headed for Lake Tahoe.

Billy Williamson (Nevada Department of Corrections)

An inmate who escaped early Tuesday from a Northern Nevada prison is back in custody, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Billy Joe Williamson II, a 28-year-old minimum-security inmate, was last seen at around midnight sleeping in his bunk before being found to be missing at the Stewart Conservation Camp in Carson City. At noon, he was found walking near a highway in Northern Nevada, headed for Lake Tahoe.

He was taken into custody without incident and is being returned to the prison. No other details were immediately available.

Williamson was committed on May 19, 2017, from Washoe County and is serving 12 to 30 months for attempted grand larceny of a vehicle, the department said.

