Northern Nevada inmate walks away from prison camp

A minimum security inmate walked away from a Northern Nevada prison camp Wednesday morning, according to the Department of Corrections.

Gregg McGruder (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Gregg McGruder, 25, walked away from the Ely Conservation Camp around 10:25 a.m. Wednesday, the department said. McGruder was transferred to the camp, about 17 miles south of Ely, on Oct. 15.

McGruder arrived in prison from Washoe County on July 3. He was serving roughly three to eight years for robbery, the department said.

He was last seen wearing prison blue pants, a blue shirt and black work boots. McGruder is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 176 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He may have a beard and has tattoos of wings on his back, a dragon on his right shoulder, as well as a scar on his right wrist.

The department asked anyone with information about McGruder’s whereabouts to call 911 or local law enforcement.

39.041979, -114.726274