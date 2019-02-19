Northern Nevada prison inmate dies at 73

Robert Nelson (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A 73-year-old man serving prison time for attempted murder died last weekend in Carson City, a corrections release said.

Robert Nelson died at 6:14 a.m. Saturday at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center’s medical center, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. He was committed out of Clark County on Nov. 9, 2011, and was serving 12 to 30 years for attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

An autopsy will be scheduled.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.