Northern Nevada vice principal arrested on child porn charges

Scott Darrington, vice principal of Yerington Intermediate School, was arrested Thursday on charges of possessing childhood pornography.

(Lyon County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

A middle school vice principal in Yerington was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott Darrington, 54, of Yerington Intermediate School, faces two counts of possession of childhood pornography and one count of distributing materials depicting pornography involving a minor child, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

He is being held at the Lyon County Jail with $80,000 bail.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office started an investigation into Darrington this week with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations and the Northern Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

“The Lyon County School District is aware of this criminal investigation and the subsequent arrest of Darrington. Additionally, there are no indications that there are any local victims regarding this case,” according to the statement.

