Northern Nevada woman who rammed patrol car sentenced to prison

GARDNERVILLE — A 37-year-old Northern Nevada woman who admitted ramming into a Douglas County sheriff deputy’s patrol car in an effort to escape arrest on drug charges has been sentenced to up to 2 1/2 years in prison.

The Record-Courier reports that District Court Judge Tod Young sentenced Jamielynn Rose on Tuesday to 12 to 30 months in prison.

Prosecutors say a sheriff’s deputy spotted Rose driving a vehicle in March that was being sought in connection with a burglary in the East Valley.

She intentionally drove her vehicle into the patrol car and was able to evade authorities for a short time before they caught up with her and found 10 pounds of marijuana in the car.

Young told Rose at the sentencing that she’d been convicted of 18 prior misdemeanors so she didn’t deserve another chance to avoid a prison term.