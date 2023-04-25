Nurse at youth psychiatric facility arrested on child abuse charge

A 44-year-old nurse at the Never Give Up Youth Healing Center was arrested on suspicion of child abuse, according to an arrest report.

Christina Mendoza (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

The Never Give Up Youth Healing facility on Sept. 6, 2022, in Amargosa Valley. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A nurse at the Never Give Up Youth Healing Center in Amargosa Valley was arrested Friday on suspicion of child abuse, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office report.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 44-year-old Christina Mendoza, identified in the arrest report as a licensed practical nurse, in connection with an ongoing investigation into child abuse at the residential treatment facility, an official with knowledge of the investigation told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday.

The official said deputies were conducting a search for records at the facility when the arrest was made. The facility, which houses patients who suffer from a range of behavioral and psychiatric conditions, was the subject of a recent Review-Journal investigation into allegations of child abuse that have led to hefty fines from the state health department.

Mendoza was arrested on suspicion of failing to report abuse of a vulnerable person, abuse or neglect of a child in a mental health facility, child abuse with substantial bodily or mental harm, conspiracy to commit abuse of a vulnerable person, abuse of a vulnerable person and criminal neglect of a patient resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to the arrest report.

She is scheduled to appear in Beatty Justice Court on June 26. She has not been formally charged.

Never Give Up is facing more than $350,000 in fines from the state health department over allegations that staff unnecessarily restrained children and failed to address other ongoing problems.

Two weeks ago, the facility refused to give updates to the Commission on Behavioral Health, which is tasked with reviewing data on the use of seclusion and restraints at facilities across Nevada.

A public relations firm representing Never Give Up did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

In June, the Disability Advocacy and Law Center submitted a complaint to the state health department detailing its own investigation into the facility.

The group alleged that its representatives had witnessed children with cuts and bruises from restraints. Property damage was prevalent throughout the building, including broken ceiling tiles and hanging cables that one patient allegedly used to attempt to hang himself, according to the complaint.

The owners of Northwest Academy, a private boarding school previously operated on the same property, were arrested in February 2019 and initially faced more than 90 counts of child abuse or neglect. The couple took a plea deal in 2021 that significantly reduced their charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.