Nye County officials seek help solving hit-and-run

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the driver involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday morning near the California border.

Nye County Sheriff vehicle. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Capt. David Boruchowitz said in a video posted to the office’s YouTube page that the “accident with injury” happened near Charleston Park Avenue and Leslie Street. He said the suspect fled the scene in a black GMC truck with “extensive front-end damage.”

Anyone with information may contact the Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.