Nye County sheriff investigates bomb threat at Dennis Hof brothel

The Nye County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a bomb threat was called in to a brothel owned by Nevada Assembly candidate Dennis Hof.

The Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, just north of Pahrump, on Friday, July 20, 2018. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Nye County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a bomb threat was called in to a brothel owned by Nevada Assembly candidate Dennis Hof.

On Thursday, someone called Hof’s Love Ranch in Crystal and said they had a car full of explosives that was “capable of blowing up the entire area,” Nye County Sheriff’s office Lt. Adam Tippetts said.

Sheriff’s deputies and the Pahrump Valley Fire Department blocked off the town and searched the area with K9 units, but no explosives or suspects were found.

Tippetts said the person called the brothel several times.

The brothel’s license was revoked by the Nye County Liquor and Licensing Board in August after Hof failed to pay county fees and file a renewal application on time. Hof filed a lawsuit against the county on Aug. 10.

Hof, who won the June GOP primary for the Assembly District 36 seat, owns five other brothels in the state of Nevada.

Anyone with information on the bomb threat or the suspect can contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Department at 775-751-7000.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.