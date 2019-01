The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a telephone scam where the caller impersonates a Nye County deputy or sergeant.

The caller uses the names of Nye County Sheriff’s Office employees, according to a video released by the office.

The office asks anyone who has received a call or who has further information to call 775-751-7000.