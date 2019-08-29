Off-duty CCSD officer arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash

An off-duty Clark County school police officer was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of DUI after a rollover crash near Maryland Parkway and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An off-duty Clark County School District Police Department officer was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of DUI after a one-car rollover crash in the southeast valley, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just before 9 p.m. to the crash at Pyle Avenue and Pollock Drive, near Maryland Parkway and Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Lt. Greg Phenis said.

The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to University Medical Center as a precaution, Phenis said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.