Officer shocked Las Vegas man 7 times before grabbing his neck

LVMPD undersheriff Keith McMahill speaks on an incident involving Tashi Farmer during a press conference at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. Farmer, died in police custody after he was stunned with a Taser and rendered unconscious using a controversial choke hold technique. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

LVMPD body-camera footage of Tashi Farmer is shown during a press conference at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. Farmer died in police custody after he was stunned with a Taser and rendered unconscious using a controversial choke hold technique. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

LVMPD undersheriff Keith McMahill plays security footage of the event involving Tashi Farmer during a press conference at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. Farmer, died in police custody after he was stunned with a Taser and rendered unconscious using a controversial choke hold technique. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

LVMPD undersheriff Keith McMahill speaks on an incident involving Tashi Farmer during a press conference at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. Farmer, died in police custody after he was stunned with a Taser and rendered unconscious using a controversial choke hold technique. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

LVMPD undersheriff Keith McMahill speaks on an incident involving Tashi Farmer during a press conference at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. Farmer, died in police custody after he was stunned with a Taser and rendered unconscious using a controversial choke hold technique. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

LVMPD undersheriff Keith McMahill speaks on an incident involving Tashi Farmer during a press conference at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. Farmer, died in police custody after he was stunned with a Taser and rendered unconscious using a controversial choke hold technique. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Derrick Lathan, uncle of Tashi Farmer, speaks with a reporter on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. Farmer died in police custody after he was stunned with a Taser and rendered unconscious using a controversial choke hold technique. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

A Las Vegas police officer stunned Tashi Brown seven times with a Taser and held him in a neck hold for more than a minute early Sunday before his death.

Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Kevin McMahill released additional details Wednesday about the weekend in-custody death. He identified the officer involved in the incident as Kenneth Lopera, of the tourist safety division, and said he has been placed on paid leave while Brown’s death is investigated.

Brown, 40, of Las Vegas, was pronounced dead about 1:40 a.m. Sunday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after a struggle with police about 40 minutes earlier. The Clark County coroner’s office has not yet announced a cause of death.

According to police, Brown approached two uniformed officers about 1 a.m. inside The Venetian, 3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd. South. He was described as “acting erratic” and paranoid and said the man told the officers “people were chasing him.”

He then left the hotel and tried opening the tailgate and then driver’s side door of a truck parked near the rear of the property, at which point Lopera used a Taser on him. The Police Department said he continued to fight with officers.

Lopera then struck Brown multiple times with a closed fist and administered “a department approved control technique called the Lateral Vascular Neck Restraint,” according to a news release issued on Monday. Brown became unresponsive and CPR was performed before he was taken to the hospital.

At Wednesday’s briefing, McMahill said the officer described the technique he used as a “rear naked choke,” a martial arts technique similar to the authorized neck restraint.

The agency also played footage from Lopera’s body camera and surveillance footage from the resort. Lopera can be heard on the video saying he thought Brown was attempting a carjacking.

The driver of the truck later told detectives he did not feel like he was being carjacked. And McMahill said Brown would not have faced any criminal charges had he survived.

Brown grew up in Hawaii, where records show he was released from prison in January 2016 after serving a sentence for assaulting his girlfriend.

In Las Vegas, he pleaded guilty in February to misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Brown was a father of two children in Hawaii and lived with his mother in Las Vegas where he had a business selling shoes, hats and clothing, according to Tynisa Braun, a cousin in Honolulu.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said there will be a public use-of-force review to air the findings of the investigation of Brown’s death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.