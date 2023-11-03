72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Officer who struck knife-wielding man with patrol vehicle identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2023 - 5:31 pm
 
Updated November 2, 2023 - 5:56 pm
Las Vegas police investigate a domestic violence incident on the 8800 block of Canyon Rim Way, ...
Las Vegas police investigate a domestic violence incident on the 8800 block of Canyon Rim Way, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate a domestic violence incident on the 8800 block of Canyon Rim Way, ...
Las Vegas police investigate a domestic violence incident on the 8800 block of Canyon Rim Way, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The police officer who on Tuesday morning struck a knife-wielding man with his patrol vehicle, killing him, has been identified.

Officer James Burt, 49, was identified Thursday by the Metropolitan Police Department as the officer involved in the fatality at Desert Inn Road and El Capitan Way.

The armed man, who was in traffic near the intersection with the knife, was suspected in the stabbing death of a woman in the 8800 block of Canyon Rim Way, police said.

Burt has been employed with Metro since 2006 and works out of the west community policing division, Summerlin area command, police said.

Pending an outcome of the review of the deadly force, Burt has been put on paid administrative leave, police said.

Police said officers responded to a report at about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday of a woman being stabbed, and a man stabbing himself, at an apartment complex on the 800 block of Canyon Rim Way.

Officers found the woman suffering from apparent stab wounds, police said. She was taken to University Medical Center, where she died.

Other officers found the man on West Desert Inn Road near El Capitan Way, armed with a knife. He began walking toward occupied vehicles, police said.

A police captain at the scene on Tuesday indicated that the actions of the officer were an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Boy, 2, needed surgery after day care worker yanked bookcase, police say
Boy, 2, needed surgery after day care worker yanked bookcase, police say
2
Screens blocking overpass views of Sphere, F1 course damaged
Screens blocking overpass views of Sphere, F1 course damaged
3
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
4
NFL makes decision on Raiders-Jets prime-time matchup
NFL makes decision on Raiders-Jets prime-time matchup
5
Mark Davis says lack of progress led to decision to clean house
Mark Davis says lack of progress led to decision to clean house
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Armed man dies after being struck by police vehicle; woman fatally stabbed
Armed man dies after being struck by police vehicle; woman fatally stabbed
Henderson police shoot man who was wielding knife Friday night
Henderson police shoot man who was wielding knife Friday night
Man shot, killed by Henderson police identified
Man shot, killed by Henderson police identified
Man fatally shot in east Las Vegas during drug deal
Man fatally shot in east Las Vegas during drug deal
Men killed in separate slayings identified
Men killed in separate slayings identified
18-year-old woman dies after hit-and-run on Boulder Highway
18-year-old woman dies after hit-and-run on Boulder Highway