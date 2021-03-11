52°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Crime

Officer’s gun fired during traffic stop at Las Vegas elementary school

By Katelyn Newberg Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2021 - 9:55 am
 
Updated March 11, 2021 - 12:58 pm
Law enforcement officers investigate a shooting near George Harris Elementary School in Las Veg ...
Law enforcement officers investigate a shooting near George Harris Elementary School in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye.
Law enforcement officers investigate a shooting outside of George Harris Elementary School in L ...
Law enforcement officers investigate a shooting outside of George Harris Elementary School in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye.
Law enforcement officers investigate a shooting near George Harris Elementary School in Las Veg ...
Law enforcement officers investigate a shooting near George Harris Elementary School in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye.
Law enforcement officers investigate a shooting outside of George Harris Elementary School in L ...
Law enforcement officers investigate a shooting outside of George Harris Elementary School in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye.
Law enforcement officers investigate a shooting near George Harris Elementary School in Las Veg ...
Law enforcement officers investigate a shooting near George Harris Elementary School in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye.
Law enforcement officers investigate a shooting near George Harris Elementary School in Las Veg ...
Law enforcement officers investigate a shooting near George Harris Elementary School in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye.
Police investigate an incident involving Clark County School District police at George E. Harri ...
Police investigate an incident involving Clark County School District police at George E. Harris Elementary School in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye.

A Clark County School District police officer’s gun accidentally discharged Thursday morning during a traffic stop in front of an east Las Vegas Valley elementary school, officials said.

About 8:50 a.m., a Clark County School District Police Department officer stopped a black Nissan on the 5600 block of East Cherokee Avenue, next to George Harris Elementary School, school police spokesman Bryan Zink said during a briefing outside the scene.

The man driving the car requested to speak with a supervisor, and a sergeant then “approached the vehicle and interacted with the driver,” Zink said.

“The driver at that time decided to roll up his window and drive away,” Zink said. “At that time, the vehicle made contact with the sergeant, knocking him to the ground and unfortunately the officer’s service weapon was discharged.”

Police do no believe the driver was hurt when the gun discharged, he said. The sergeant suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Investigators were continuing to search for the driver on Thursday afternoon, and Zink requested the man come forward “to give his side of the story.” He could face charges related to the car knocking the sergeant to the ground, he said.

It was unclear if there was any altercation between the driver and the sergeant before he drove off, Zink said. The elementary school will remain in a “soft lock-down” until police leave the area, but classes were not affected.

Anyone with information about the traffic stop can contact school police at 702-799-5411.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Glenn Puit contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
MGM Resorts facing lawsuit over use of resort fees
MGM Resorts facing lawsuit over use of resort fees
2
Coroner IDs man who killed Wynn security guard, self in employee garage
Coroner IDs man who killed Wynn security guard, self in employee garage
3
Police say man attacked housekeeper at Strip hotel, committed lewd acts at 3 others
Police say man attacked housekeeper at Strip hotel, committed lewd acts at 3 others
4
Raiders on target for at least $33M in cap space
Raiders on target for at least $33M in cap space
5
Las Vegas husband, wife sue producers of ‘Property Brothers’
Las Vegas husband, wife sue producers of ‘Property Brothers’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.